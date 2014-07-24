U.S. FCC approves Sinclair's TV stations deal with Allbritton

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved the $985 million deal between Sinclair Broadcast group and Allbritton Communications Co with previously expected divestitures and other conditions.

The FCC’s Media Bureau said Sinclair will divest the TV station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and will give up licenses of Allbritton stations in Birmingham, Alabama and Charleston, South Carolina, delivering programming there through so-called multi-casting on the signal of the stations Sinclair already owns.

Sinclair will also terminate a sharing arrangement in the Charleston, South Carolina market, the FCC said. Also, the originally proposed sidecar arrangements with Howard Stirk Holdings and Deerfield will not be included in the transaction, the regulators said.