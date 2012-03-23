UPDATE 1-SK Foods founder pleads guilty in fraud case

* Executive pleads guilty to racketeering, price fixing

By P.J. Huffstutter

March 23 (Reuters) - The founder of tomato processor SK Foods in California o n F riday pleaded guilty to racketeering and price fixing in a criminal case over a scheme to sell products at inflated prices that ultimately forced up U.S. grocery bills.

Frederick Scott Salyer pleaded guilty to two counts of a 12 count indictment before Judge Lawrence K. Karlton at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

Salyer, 56, declined to comment to Reuters after the hearing. He remains free on a $6 million bond.

A sentencing hearing before Karlton is scheduled for July 10. According to the plea agreement filed with the court on Friday, the government and defendant agreed Salyer would serve between four and seven years in prison.

If the judge sentences him to more than seven years, Salyer may move to withdraw his plea, said assistant U.S. attorney Matthew Segal.

A grand jury indicted Salyer in 2010 on a dozen charges - including racketeering, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, wire fraud and violating antitrust laws -- in a case that rocked the California agricultural world.

Salyer’s family is well known in Golden State farming lore: a giant among cotton growers, the family had once controlled a farmland empire nearly three times the size of San Francisco.

SK Foods sought bankruptcy protection in 2009, and was sold to a firm based in Singapore. Salyer’s criminal case, which was scheduled for trial in April, had been expected to last at least several months.

Salyer was charged with organizing and leading a conspiracy to use more than $330,000 in bribes from 1998 to 2008 to eliminate competition in the tomato processing world and secure deals to sell his company’s tomato paste, peppers and other products to Kraft Foods Inc., Safeway Inc. and Frito-Lay North America Inc., among others, according to court documents.

During that time, according to court documents, Salyer and some SK Foods officials tricked some food manufacturers into buying tomato paste mislabeled to appear of a better quality.

The case in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California is United States of America v. Frederick Scott Salyer, 10-cr-061.