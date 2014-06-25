FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlos Slim and Dick Cheney invest in U.S. energy data company
June 25, 2014

Carlos Slim and Dick Cheney invest in U.S. energy data company

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney have invested in Texas-based oil and gas software developer WellAware, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

WellAware’s software allows oil and gas companies to track wells and pipelines remotely and collates data for making forecasts.

Cheney, who is already a WellAware board member, and Slim, who led the $37 million funding round along with Activant Capital Group, have invested in the company alongside Ed Whitacre, the former AT&T and General Motors chief who is also a board member.

Slim spokesman Arturo Elias Ayub confirmed that Slim had invested in the company but declined to say how much.

Slim has been ramping up his oil-related business as Mexico opens up its oil and gas industry, ending a 75-year monopoly held by state oil company Pemex.

Dick Cheney could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Diane Craft)

