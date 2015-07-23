U.S. small business loan program halted as demand exceeds cap

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Small Business Administration said it reached the $18.75 billion cap for its main loan guarantee program on Thursday, forcing it to halt the funding of new loans with more than two months to go in the current fiscal year.

SBA spokesman Miguel Ayala said the capacity for fiscal 2015 was exceeded by stronger-than-anticipated demand for the government-guaranteed 7(a) program loans to small businesses. He said the agency was working with lawmakers to seek a $4.75 billion increase in the cap so that lending could resume. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)