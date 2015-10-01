FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. tightens smog standard to 70 parts per billion - sources
October 1, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. tightens smog standard to 70 parts per billion - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Obama administration will issue on Thursday stricter curbs on ground-level ozone, the main component of smog, limiting the pollutant to 70 parts per billion, said sources familiar with the decision.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will tighten the national ozone standard from the current level of 75 ppb set under former President George W. Bush in 2008, a level industry groups argued was adequate and that consumer advocates said was too lax to protect human health. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

