7 months ago
California to hold public meeting on Aliso Canyon natgas facility
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 7 months ago

California to hold public meeting on Aliso Canyon natgas facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said on Tuesday it would conduct two public meetings on pressure limits for Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.

SoCalGas shut the facility in October 2015 after a massive leak forced the evacuation of thousands in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. The utility asked regulators for permission to start injecting gas back into the cavern in November 2016.

The California Public Utilities Commission will also participate in the meetings on Feb. 1 and 2 in Woodland Hills, California. SoCalGas is a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dan Grebler)

