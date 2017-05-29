FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. notifies WTO it may put emergency tariff on solar imports
May 29, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. notifies WTO it may put emergency tariff on solar imports

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 29 (Reuters) - The United States has notified the other 163 members of the World Trade Organization that it is considering the case for putting emergency "safeguard" tariffs on imported solar cells, according to a WTO filing published on Monday.

Under WTO rules, countries can impose temporary safeguard tariffs to shield an industry from a sudden, unforeseen and damaging surge in imports. The U.S. International Trade Commission will recommend by Sept. 22 whether to go ahead with the tariffs, the filing said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King)

