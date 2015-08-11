Activists seek review of solitary confinement in North Carolina

(Reuters) - Human rights activists asked the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday to investigate the use of solitary confinement in North Carolina prisons, saying the practice is employed arbitrarily by the state and has led to inmate death and suffering.

The request by six groups including the American Civil Liberties Union and North Carolina Prisoner Legal Services comes after President Barack Obama directed Attorney General Loretta Lynch on July 14 to review the use of solitary confinement nationally.

It also follows the state’s July 21 announcement that it would pay $2.5 million to the estate of a mentally ill inmate named Michael Kerr who died of dehydration last year after being held in solitary confinement.

The groups said mentally ill inmates often go untreated and exhibit symptoms of their illness that prompt prison officials to place them into solitary confinement for much of their sentences and then release them into the community with no support.

“Understaffed, underfunded, and plagued by arbitrary standards, insufficient oversight, and inadequate resources for inmates with mental illness, North Carolina’s solitary confinement regime must change,” the groups said in a 15-page letter to the Justice Department.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said on Tuesday the agency would cooperate with an outside review of prison reforms that it already has begun in concert with advocacy groups.

Those steps include crisis intervention training for staff and reducing the use of solitary confinement with a program called “modified housing” that limits inmates’ movements but does not confine them to single cells.

In March 2014, Kerr was found unresponsive after being transported about three hours by van from a corrections facility in the western part of the state to the Central Prison in Raleigh for medical attention.

Kerr suffered from a condition called schizoaffective disorder that was not being treated and was housed in a solitary cell for disciplinary and administrative reasons during the 35 days before his death, according to state records.

An internal investigation of his death resulted in approximately 30 actions against prison employees, including nine dismissals, two demotions and two resignations among nursing, mental health and custody staff.

Kerr, designated a habitual felon by the courts, was serving a sentence of more than 31 years after being convicted in 2011 of charges that included discharging a firearm into occupied property.