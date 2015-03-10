FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pandora, ASCAP battle over royalty payments on Capitol Hill
#Westlaw News
March 10, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Pandora, ASCAP battle over royalty payments on Capitol Hill

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers heard testimony on Tuesday on whether the Justice Department should amend a World War II era consent decree that oversees what songwriters are paid when their music is played on radio, television or online.

“Surely the most striking feature of the current system is that there is no free market at work,” said Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, at a Tuesday hearing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GCMGZ7

