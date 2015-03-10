Pandora, ASCAP battle over royalty payments on Capitol Hill

(Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers heard testimony on Tuesday on whether the Justice Department should amend a World War II era consent decree that oversees what songwriters are paid when their music is played on radio, television or online.

“Surely the most striking feature of the current system is that there is no free market at work,” said Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, at a Tuesday hearing.

