Grateful Dead duo, Cyndi Lauper lead Songwriters Hall inductees

LOS ANGELES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Grateful Dead songwriting duo Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter, country music star Toby Keith and “Time After Time” singer Cyndi Lauper will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year, the organization said on Wednesday.

They will be joined by “Hoochie Coochie Man” blues songwriter Willie Dixon and Bobby Braddock, a co-writer of George Jones’ country classic “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

Linda Perry, who transitioned from off-beat rock ‘n’ roll singer with early 1990s band 4 Non Blondes to penning pop hits for Christina Aguilera and Pink, will also be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a June 18 ceremony in New York.

Dixon and Garcia will be inducted posthumously and both are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as is Hunter.

Last year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees included Scottish 1960s singer and guitarist Donovan and The Kinks’ Ray Davies.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969. It has an online museum and a physical space at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.