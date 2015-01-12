Lawsuit alleges widespread failures in South Carolina foster care

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Lawyers for a group of foster children in South Carolina sued the state in federal court on Monday, alleging that a chronically overburdened foster care system has led to unconstitutional treatment of their clients.

Filed as a class action representing 11 underage plaintiffs and seeking to represent nearly 3,400 more in state care, the suit alleges that South Carolina’s foster care system has been broken for decades, denying kids medical care and placing them in group homes at the highest rate of any U.S. state.

“Foster care is supposed to be a safe haven for abused and neglected children, yet South Carolina is re-victimizing the kids it’s supposed to protect,” Ira Lustbader, a lawyer for New York-based advocacy group Children’s Rights, said in a statement. The group is among those representing the plaintiffs.

Mentally and physically disabled children are denied treatment or segregated in “grossly inappropriate institutions and group facilities,” the lawsuit alleges.

Children have also been placed by the state Department of Social Services in juvenile prison and held there without charge, the lawsuit says. It adds that because of caseworker overload, children in the department’s custody are not monitored and often suffer mistreatment.

A spokeswoman for South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a Republican, said her office is working to reform the state’s Social Services Department, an effort that has included hiring new staff and retraining existing workers.

“Governor Haley believes that protecting South Carolina’s most vulnerable citizens, our children, is the state’s most important job,” spokeswoman Chaney Adams said in a statement.

One plaintiff, identified as Michelle H., was repeatedly beaten with a belt by her foster mother over a period of three years, the suit alleges. She was later transferred to another home and choked by a subsequent foster parent.

The girl, now 16, was placed in 12 different homes or facilities over an eight-year period and is now at a group home, according to the lawsuit.

South Carolina has since at least 1985 sought to address deficiencies in its foster care system, according the lawsuit.

Among those efforts was a 2007 report ordered by then-Governor Mark Sanford that made several recommendations, most of which were not implemented, the lawsuit says.