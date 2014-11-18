FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals Court lets gay marriage go ahead in South Carolina
November 18, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

Appeals Court lets gay marriage go ahead in South Carolina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday declined to stay a District Court ruling from last week that struck down the gay marriage ban in South Carolina, meaning gay marriage could happen there as soon as Thursday.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he planned to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This issue has not yet been resolved nationally,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Jonathan Kaminsky; Writing by David Adams; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
