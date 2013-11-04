FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-South Carolina police chief learns what not to post on Facebook
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 4, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-South Carolina police chief learns what not to post on Facebook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of television in 6th paragraph)

By Harriet McLeod

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov 4 (Reuters) - A South Carolina police chief has come under fire after he suggested that a man who took to Facebook to criticize the department’s law enforcement tactics might be a criminal.

“Thank you for sharing your views and giving us reasonable suspicion to believe you might be a criminal,” interim Police Chief Ruben Santiago in Columbia, South Carolina posted in response to a man who had complained that police should concentrate on violent offenders instead of arresting marijuana users.

“We will work on finding you,” Santiago added.

The chief’s comment was quickly deleted, but citizens responded over the weekend and into Monday with a flood of angry comments directed at him.

“I‘m smoking weed as we speak!” one person posted. “Come find me...Disregard the murderers and rapists, us pot smokers are the real threat.”

Santiago told The State newspaper he had posted his reply late at night while watching television. He later sent an apology to the first man and said he has since learned a lesson in what not to say on Facebook.

Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said the chief’s comments were misconstrued.

“Chief was trying to say that he puts would-be criminals on notice,” Timmons said in an email on Monday. “The man who was so-called threatened openly admitted that he was not offended.” (Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.