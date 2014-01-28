FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mental health patient shot dead by South Carolina probation agent
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BNYForesight
January 28, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Mental health patient shot dead by South Carolina probation agent

Harriet McLeod

2 Min Read

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan 27 (Reuters) - A patient brought to a mental health facility in South Carolina by a state agent on Monday morning was shot dead after the patient became loud and argumentative, the state mental health department said in a statement.

While the patient was being seen by a psychiatrist at the mental health center in the town of Chesterfield, the agent with the state’s Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services was seated outside the office door, the department said.

The clinic, Tri-County Community Mental Health Center, is operated by the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and treats adults and children in three South Carolina upstate counties.

Staff members at the clinic said they heard the patient become loud and argumentative and the agent went into the office, according to the department. The department did not explain how the argument led to the shooting.

Following procedure, the staff locked themselves and other patients behind office doors before several gunshots were heard, the department said.

The patient was killed, said Tracy LaPointe, spokesperson for the Department of Mental Health. The patient’s identity was not immediately available.

The psychiatrist reported that he was physically assaulted by the patient but was not seriously injured, LaPointe said. No other staff or patients were injured, she said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, spokesman Thom Berry said. (Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.