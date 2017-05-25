FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
China says U.S patrol severely disrupts South China Sea negotiations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 25, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 3 months ago

China says U.S patrol severely disrupts South China Sea negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China warned on Thursday that the United States risked severely disrupting negotiations between stakeholders in the South China Sea after a U.S. Navy warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built up by China in the disputed waters.

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China urged the U.S. to correct its mistake and refrain from further patrols, adding such actions were very likely to cause unexpected air and sea accidents.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the USS Dewey passed close to the Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, among a string of islets, reefs and shoals over which China has territorial disputes with its neighbours.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.