3 months ago
U.S. warship sails within 12 miles of China-claimed reef
May 24, 2017 / 11:12 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. warship sails within 12 miles of China-claimed reef

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy destroyer carried out a "freedom of navigation operation" on Wednesday within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built up by China in the South China Sea, U.S. officials said, the first such action under President Donald Trump.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the USS Dewey was traveling close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, in a challenge to China's territorial claims. (Reporting by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney)

