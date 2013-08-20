FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Passenger tries to open door on AirTran jet bound for Texas-report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Passenger tries to open door on AirTran jet bound for Texas-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - An AirTran Airways flight made an emergency landing in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday evening after a passenger tried to open an emergency exit on the plane, a television station reported.

AirTran Flight 265 was en route to Austin Texas, from Baltimore when an unruly passenger tried to open a door in the rear of the plane, prompting the flight to be diverted to Memphis, WREG-TV in Memphis reported late Monday.

Southwest Airlines Co spokesman Brad Hawkins said in an email late on Monday to the station that the flight was “safely diverted to (Memphis) this evening. I also understand there was an unruly customer among the 120 onboard (+ crew of 5).” AirTran is a Southwest unit.

John Greaud, vice president of operations at Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, told the station the passengers were taken off the plane so officials could interview them and check the aircraft. He said the man, who was not identified, did not appear to be intoxicated.

The station said the man was detained by the FBI for two hours. Airport officials were working with the FBI to determine if any charges would be filed, the station said.

The plane later completed its flight to Austin.

A Southwest spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.