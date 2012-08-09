UPDATE 1-US Gulf spot soy basis at 3-yr peak, domestic market up

* Spot CIF soy basis strongest in 3 years, domestic basis up

* Exporters need soy for nearby shipments, little available

* Chinese demand jumps after prices fall from record highs (Adds domestic soybean basis rising in paragraph 2)

By Karl Plume

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cash premiums for spot soybean barges at U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals spiked to a three-year high on Thursday as exporters scrambled to secure fresh supplies amid strong demand from top importer China, trade sources said.

Premiums in the domestic market also jumped, even as futures prices rallied 3 percent, as elevators and soybean processors battled exporters for scarce supplies of the oilseed. The spot basis bid at a closely watched processor in Decatur, Illinois, rose by 15 cents a bushel.

After several weeks of muted buying, Chinese importers have stepped up purchases this week after prices retreated from all-time highs posted in July.

At least three major exporters were actively pursuing afloat and August-loaded barges to fill near term export commitments, but only minimal volumes of old-crop Midwestern soybeans were available and much of the Delta harvest has not yet started, traders said.

“There’s not much available at this point and it seems like a few cargoes traded for September through December. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was five or 10 cargoes,” a CIF trader said.

Another trader said the river market’s strength on a day when futures prices surged 3 percent suggested a considerable volume of soybeans had been sold on Thursday.

“I’d expect another flash tomorrow morning for maybe five or six cargoes,” he said, referring to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s daily announcements of large export sales.

Afloat barges, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), traded as high as 135 cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade November futures, the highest spot basis since September 2009.

Barges loaded in the first half of August traded up to 130 over futures, up 30 cents from bids late on Wednesday.

(Graphic: link.reuters.com/gaw89s)

USDA has already confirmed 411,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean export sales this week through its daily reporting system, most of it to China.

China, which buys nearly two-thirds of the soybeans traded globally, was believed to still need dozens of cargoes for shipment through the end of this year.

Most of those cargoes were expected to be sourced from the United States as South American suppliers were essentially sold out of soybeans after strong post-harvest exports and robust domestic demand depleted its drought-shortened crop.