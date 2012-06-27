FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock sees S&P 500 at 1,400 by mid 2013
#Funds News
June 27, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

BlackRock sees S&P 500 at 1,400 by mid 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock expects the S&P 500 to trade at 1,400 by the middle of 2013 after rising to 1,350 by the end of the year, according to Bob Doll, the firm’s chief equity strategist.

The forecast implies a modest 1.5 percent rise from current levels through the end of the year and just a further 3.7 percent rise over the six months after that.

BlackRock is one of the world’s largest asset managers, overseeing about $1.56 trillion in equities.

Doll, whose responsibilities included overseeing BlackRock’s $1.6 billion Large Cap Core fund, $1 billion Large Cap Growth fund and its $1 billion Large Cap Value fund, announced his retirement earlier this month.

