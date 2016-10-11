CORRECTED-Obama vows to send people to Mars by the 2030s

(Corrects to make deadline clear in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday vowed to help send people to Mars as soon as 14 years from now, pledging to work with private companies to "to build new habitats that can sustain and transport astronauts on long-duration missions in deep space."

"We have set a clear goal vital to the next chapter of America's story in space: sending humans to Mars by the 2030s and returning them safely to Earth, with the ultimate ambition to one day remain there for an extended time," Obama said in an opinion piece for CNN posted to its website.