FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon eyes new contracts to end use of Russian rocket engines
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Pentagon eyes new contracts to end use of Russian rocket engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Pentagon views public-private partnerships as best way to end U.S. reliance on Russian rocket engines, and plans to award contracts for such arrangements in fiscal 2017, Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said in a letter made public on Wednesday.

Work told Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain it was unrealistic to transition completely away from the Russian RD-180 engines that power the Atlas 5 rocket built by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, before 2021 or 2022.

That meant the department might still need to use the Russian engines for some launches, and could use sole-source allocation of some launches to ULA to ensure that the U.S. government maintained two viable sources of launch services, Work said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.