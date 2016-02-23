U.S. sanctions on Russia don't affect use of Russian rocket engines-Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s chief arms buyer on Tuesday said U.S. sanctions against Russia did not affect the use of Russian RD-180 engines used to power the Atlas 5 rockets that carry U.S. military and intelligence satellites into space.

Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall said the Defense Department had reviewed the issue with the Treasury Department in response to questions raised by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain after Russia revamped the way it manages its space businesses.

Kendall said the review was still being finalized, but it did not appear that U.S. sanctions against Russian individuals affected the use of the rocket engines built by NPO Energomash. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)