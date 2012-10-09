Supersonic skydive delayed due to winds over New Mexico

* Stunt would break altitude record and the sound barrier

* Not clear how long launch window will remain open

* Fragile balloon cannot handle strong winds

By Irene Klotz

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Plans for an Austrian daredevil to skydive from a balloon 23 miles (37 km) over the New Mexico desert were on hold on Tuesday due to winds, but his team said the death-defying stunt could still happen later in the day.

Felix Baumgartner, a 43-year-old helicopter pilot, hot-air balloonist and professional skydiver, would break a longstanding altitude record and the sound barrier if the jump goes forward.

Weather will be key. Baumgartner’s team issued a statement early Tuesday morning saying the launch of the massive but fragile helium balloon that would carry him to an altitude of 120,000 feet (36,576 meters) above Roswell, New Mexico, had been delayed until at least 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT).

The delay was prompted by winds at about 700 feet (213 meters) above the launch site, the team said.

It was not immediately clear how long the window for the possible launch would remain open but it takes about 2.5 to 3 hours to reach 120,000 feet. (Editing by Tom Brown and Doina Chiacu)