Spacex says delays launch of rocket to ISS
May 19, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Spacex says delays launch of rocket to ISS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 19 (Reuters) - The launch of the privately owned Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station was delayed on Saturday when a computer detected a possible problem with one of the rocket’s engines, a Space Exploration Technologies official said.

Preparations for the company’s trial cargo run to the International Space Station had been proceeding smoothly until 4:55 a.m. EDT (0855 GMT). Instead of the Falcon 9 rocket’s main engines igniting, an onboard computer scrubbed the launch.

“Liftoff  we’ve had a cutoff. Liftoff did not occur,” said NASA launch commentator George Diller. NASA is investing in SpaceX and four other companies to fly cargo and eventually astronauts to the orbital outpost following the retirement of the space shuttles last summer. (Reporting by Irene Klotz, editing by Tim Pearce)

