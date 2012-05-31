FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SpaceX Dragon splashes down in Pacific Ocean - NASA
#Industrials
May 31, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

SpaceX Dragon splashes down in Pacific Ocean - NASA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 31 (Reuters) - Space Exploration Technologies’ unmanned Dragon capsule splashed down off the coast of California on Thursday, completing a pioneering mission for commercial firms seeking a major role in space travel.

The capsule finished a nine-day test flight, delivering about 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms) of supplies to the International Space Station.

Astronauts used the station’s robot arm to release Dragon into orbit early Thursday. It splashed down about 560 miles (900 km) southwest of Los Angeles at 11:42 a.m. EDT (1542 GMT.)

Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, is one of two private firms hired by NASA to fly cargo to the station after the retirement of the space shuttles last year. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Kevin Gray and Vicki Allen)

