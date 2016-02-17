FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to buy four General Atomics Predator drones
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 17, 2016 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

Spain to buy four General Atomics Predator drones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spain has agreed to buy four MQ-9 Predator B unmanned and unarmed surveillance planes built by privately held General Atomics, joining the United States, Britain, France and Italy in operating the drones, the company said on Wednesday.

General Atomics did not disclose the value of the deal, which includes electro-optical and infrared sensors, radar, ground control stations and data link capabilities.

The U.S. government notified Congress in October that it had approved the sale of the four drones for an estimated cost of $243 million, including logistics, spares, training and other support. It said the value of the actual equipment would be around $80 million.

At the time, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency the Spanish Air Force intended to use the drones for homeland security, peacekeeping, peace enforcement, counterinsurgency, and counterterrorism operations. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.