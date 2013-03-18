U.S. broadcasters group adds fuel to spectrum auction debate

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The planned incentive auction of wireless spectrum will fail if U.S. regulators race to hold it by a 2014 deadline, a broadcasters’ trade group executive said on Monday, addressing one of the hottest topics in the telecom industry.

Congress has authorized the Federal Communications Commission to take back some television airwaves and auction them off to spectrum-hungry wireless providers, paying broadcasters a portion of the proceeds. The rest would pay for a public safety program and pad federal coffers.

Broadcasters and the wireless industry have been locking horns over the auction plan, which offers TV stations an incentive to go off air, move to different channels or share airwaves.

The FCC has planned to hold the auction next year but the industry has grown increasingly skeptical of such a tight deadline for the very complex process.

Rick Kaplan, NAB’s executive vice president of strategic planning, said the broadcasters had concerns about the way the FCC would repack, or re-arrange, spectrum after the auction and urged the regulators to take more time and seek more industry input - or risk failure.

“If the commission insists on holding this auction - and does so - in 2014, I can’t help but believe that the auction will almost certainly fail,” Kaplan said at an industry forum.

He said failure would mean interference among services after the airwaves are rearranged or, at the outset, lack of broadcasters willing to voluntarily give up their spectrum, which is a widespread concern in the industry.

The NAB-promoted plan also urges the FCC to seek nationwide slices of spectrum instead of bands that vary by market.

The trade group warns of interference if the same channel ends up being used for different purposes in nearby geographic areas. Some experts, however, say that going after a nationwide slice of spectrum could ultimately mean sales of less spectrum and so less money for the government.

Under the NAB’s plan, the FCC would first consider repacking scenarios and then go after TV stations in specific markets to volunteer, telling them how much they would make in the process.

Kaplan also urged the FCC to seek another round of comments on its auction plan, without fear of delay. He said he was “confident” the commission would do that but made no promises or guarantees that more broadcasters would indeed choose to participate if the NAB’s requests were met. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)