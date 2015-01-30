FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T, Verizon, Dish bid the most in U.S. airwaves auction
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T, Verizon, Dish bid the most in U.S. airwaves auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and bidding partners of Dish Network Corp spent the most on the record-setting U.S. sale of wireless airwaves for mobile data, known as AWS-3, according to auction results released on Friday.

AT&T bid a total of $18.2 billion to win spectrum licenses, Verizon bid $10.4 billion and T-Mobile US Inc bid $1.8 billion, the results from the Federal Communications Commission showed.

Dish itself did not win any licenses, but it had entered into joint bidding agreements with SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC and Northstar Wireless LLC, in which it has indirect ownership interest.

The total winning bid net amount for those two companies amount to about $10 billion. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Malathi Nayak)

