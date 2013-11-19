FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spider-Man Broadway musical to close in January -WSJ
November 19, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

Spider-Man Broadway musical to close in January -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Broadway musical “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” will close in January, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The production will announce its closure this week, the Journal’s report said.

“Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” the most expensive show staged on Broadway, had a rocky start with cast injuries during high-wire stunts and opening night delays.

The show has been running below its breakeven point for weeks, even though it is among the top shows in attendance figures, the report said.

A spokesman for the show did not immediately comment on the report. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
