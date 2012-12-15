FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leaking barge spilling fuel oil into New York waters-Coast Guard
December 15, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Leaking barge spilling fuel oil into New York waters-Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A barge reportedly carrying nearly one million gallons of fuel oil was leaking oil from a cargo tank into a New York City harbor on Saturday, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the barge was reportedly carrying nearly one million gallons of No. 6 fuel oil, but it was not known how much was spilled.

The leak occurred at Mays Ship Repair near Mariner’s Harbor in the city’s Staten Island borough, the Coast Guard said. It was first reported shortly after 11 p.m. local time (0400 GMT) on Friday, a statement from the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said the fuel was leaking into a waterway between Staten Island and New Jersey that connects to New York Bay and the Hudson River. (Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by David Brunnstrom)

