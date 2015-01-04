FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Longtime ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott dies at age 49
January 4, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Longtime ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott dies at age 49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Longtime ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott, known for catchphases that became part of the lexicon of sports, has died of cancer, the network said on Sunday. He was 49.

After first being diagnosed with cancer in November 2007 following an emergency appendectomy, Scott fought through bouts of cancer, the network said.

“ESPN and everyone in the sports world have lost a true friend and a uniquely inspirational figure in Stuart Scott,” said ESPN president John Skipper in a statement.

Scott joined the network in 1993. During two decades with the network, he anchored ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” a sports news program, where he introduced such catchphrases as “boo-ya” and “as cool as the other side of the pillow.”

He also helped to cover major sporting events such as the NBA Finals, the Super Bowl and the World Series and interviewed major sports figures, celebrities and politicians. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Larry King)

