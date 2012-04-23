REFILE-US says gasoline prices still too high

(Refiles to fix typographical error in headline)

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Monday gasoline prices were still too high and that the government is in talks with international partners about high energy costs.

Asked about whether falling gasoline prices seen recently have lessened the need to tap U.S. emergency oil reserves, Deputy Energy Secretary Daniel Poneman said: “We are very focused on prices, they are too high.”

He said the administration is keeping “every tool available to us in a state that can be used. We are continually consulting with our international partners on this.” (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bernard Orr)