Sprint to gain control of Clearwire without acquisition -WSJ

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel is negotiating a deal with its partner Clearwire that would give Sprint control of Clearwire without an acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sprint holds a 48 percent stake in Clearwire and is negotiating with other shareholders to gain control of the company, according to the report.

The deal would give Softbank, the Japanese company that is set to buy a 70 percent stake in Sprint, access to Clearwire’s reserves of broadband spectrum, the report said.