U.S. consumer bureau sues Sprint over phone bill 'cramming'
December 17, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. consumer bureau sues Sprint over phone bill 'cramming'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against wireless carrier Sprint Corp over unauthorized charges on customers’ cellphone bill, a practice known as cramming.

The CFPB’s complaint alleges that Sprint billed its customers tens of millions of dollars in unauthorized third-party charges from about 2004 to 2013. The agency seeks refunds for affected consumers and penalties.

The FCC is also weighing a $105 million fine against Sprint for charging its customers for services that they never requested.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh

