Britain's Cameron says may act against newspapers over spy leaks
October 28, 2013 / 4:33 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's Cameron says may act against newspapers over spy leaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday his government was likely to act to stop newspapers publishing what he called damaging leaks from former U.S. intelligence operative Edward Snowden unless they began to behave more responsibly.

“If they (newspapers) don’t demonstrate some social responsibility it will be very difficult for government to stand back and not to act,” Cameron told parliament, saying Britain’s Guardian newspaper had “gone on” to print damaging material after initially agreeing to destroy other sensitive data.

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Ralph Boulton

