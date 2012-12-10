FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Atlanta football stadium passes funding test
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 10:50 PM / in 5 years

New Atlanta football stadium passes funding test

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A Georgia state agency on Monday approved terms for a new $1 billion stadium for the Atlanta Falcons football team that would replace the Georgia Dome and would be partly financed by $300 million in revenue from a hotel tax.

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority signed off on the plan, which will include new bonds backed by revenue from the city’s hotel tax of 8 percent, said Jennifer LeMaster, a spokeswoman for the agency.

The bonds will likely be issued in about a year, she said.

The Falcons will pay the remainder of the cost of the new stadium, which will have a retractable roof and replace the Georgia Dome, which was completed in 1992.

The goal is to have the new stadium completed by the 2017 NFL season, LeMaster said.

The Falcons wanted an open-air stadium and more control over management of the facility, LeMaster explained. The primary purpose of the new stadium is to keep the Falcons in Atlanta, she said.

It is hoped that the new stadium, which could have a capacity of up to 80,000 fans, will also encourage the NFL to hold a Super Bowl in Atlanta, LeMaster said.

“We’re interested in the deal because our lease with the team is up in about four years,” she said. “We don’t want our team to be free agents.”

The deal is still contingent on the Georgia legislature increasing the bonding capacity of the World Congress Center Authority from its current $200 million to $300 million, LeMaster explained.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.