FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Revenues still not at pre-recession levels in 26 U.S. states-study
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Revenues still not at pre-recession levels in 26 U.S. states-study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - When it comes to recovering from the 2007-09 recession, not all U.S. state budgets are created equal.

Data released by the non-profit Pew Charitable Trusts on Monday shows that in 26 states, tax revenues had not returned to their pre-recession levels by the end of 2013, when adjusted for inflation.

Overall, total state tax revenues in 2013 surpassed their pre-recession peak when adjusted for inflation, according to Pew. Data from the U.S. Census also shows all state revenues combined reached a new record high last year.

But the performance among states varied greatly.

Alaska was the furthest from its high point, at 59.9 percent below the peak it reached in 2008, almost entirely due to its reliance on severance taxes on oil production. Wyoming, which also depends heavily on energy taxes, follows with revenue 27.6 percent below its peak.

Florida, New Mexico and Louisiana followed. Alaska, Wyoming, and Florida do not levy personal income taxes, while Louisiana cut income taxes after the recession.

But energy has helped other states, notably North Dakota, where tax receipts were 119.4 percent higher at the end of 2013 than at their 2008 peak, Pew found.

Long-struggling Illinois came in second for the most improved, as temporary tax increases pushed its revenues 23.4 percent higher than their previous peak.

“Even when tax revenues bounce back, policymakers will face challenges because of competing demands that piled up during the recession,” according to Pew, which closely follows state fiscal issues.

“Getting back to peak returns states only to where they were in purchasing power years earlier, leaving little money available to start making up for investments and spending they postponed during the downturn,” it said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.