U.S. state tax collections likely rose in 3rd qtr -Rockefeller
November 5, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. state tax collections likely rose in 3rd qtr -Rockefeller

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. states’ tax collections likely grew in the third quarter as the effects of a major tax liability shift at the end of 2012 began to dissipate, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Total tax collections were 4 percent higher than in the third quarter of 2013, based on data from 45 states, according to the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government, a public policy research unit of the State University of New York, which closely monitors state budgets.

Personal income tax collections likely rose 4.4 percent and sales tax collections 5.9 percent, the group added.

State revenue rose sharply in 2013 after taxpayers sold off investments, paid bonuses and made other financial moves in the final hours of 2012 as the so-called Bush tax cuts expired.

This created a bulge of taxable income in 2013, with total state revenue surpassing its pre-recession peak when adjusted for inflation. Then, at the beginning of 2014, revenue fell off.

Rockefeller found that total state tax collections in the second quarter declined 1.2 percent from the second quarter of 2013, the first drop since the final quarter of 2009.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
