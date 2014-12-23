U.S. states' tax revenue returns to growth in Q3 -Census

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. state tax revenues returned to growth in the third quarter as income tax collections expanded following a decline in the previous quarter, U.S. Census data released on Tuesday showed.

Total state tax revenue rose 4.5 percent to $204.8 billion, up from $196 billion in the same quarter the previous year, according to the Census Bureau’s quarterly report on state and local government tax revenues.

The reversal from the decline in the second quarter was due to growth in personal income tax, which provided about 35 percent of state tax revenues. Personal income tax grew 3.7 percent to $70.9 billion after shrinking 7.5 percent in the prior quarter.

State revenue rose sharply in 2013 after taxpayers sold off investments, businesses paid bonuses and made other financial moves in the final hours of 2012 as the so-called Bush tax cuts expired.

This created a bulge of taxable income in April 2013, with total state revenue surpassing its pre-recession peak when adjusted for inflation.

“The trends observed in the third quarter of 2014 were much anticipated due to the slowly disappearing effect of the fiscal cliff on personal income tax revenues,” the New York-based Rockefeller Institute said in a report earlier this month.

The institute said it expects revenue collections to grow throughout 2015 but noted that the recovery of tax revenues has been slower than usual following the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In the third quarter of 2008 the state tax take was over $285 billion.

Sales tax, the second-largest source of state tax revenue, accounting for 32 percent of tax collections, rose 6.5 percent to $66.3 billion in the third quarter, the Census report said.

Corporate income tax, the smallest of the three major state taxes, rose 7.8 percent to $9.6 billion.

Property taxes, which go mainly to local governments and account for just 1.7 percent of the states tax take, amounted to $99.2 billion, compared with $97.7 billion last year, the Census Bureau said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler)