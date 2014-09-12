Virginia revenues see slim rise in August

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Virginia’s revenue rose 1.7 percent last month from August 2013, according to the state’s governor, who cautioned against optimism that Virginia’s tax collections were back to health.

“These numbers are an encouraging sign,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe, in a statement. “However, there is still much work to be done to offset the revenue shortfall in the current budget.”

Virginia survived the 2007-09 recession relatively unscathed, thanks to its proximity to the federal government. But the home to huge contractors, federal employees and military installations began suffering setbacks when congressional budget fights froze into stalemates and the automatic spending cuts known as sequestration took effect.

It also could not escape a drop in income tax collections that hit most states in the fiscal year ending last June, caused by changes in the federal tax code.

Payroll withholding taxes increased 1.7 percent in August from a year before and collections of sales and use taxes were up 4.5 percent, according to the governor’s office. But corporate income tax collections dropped 38.1 percent from last year.

On a year-to-date basis, the payroll withholding taxes that provide the bulk of the state general fund are up 5.3 percent, ahead of the annual forecast of 2.7 percent growth. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrea Ricci)