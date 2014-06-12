FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia sees largest revenue decline in more than a decade
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia sees largest revenue decline in more than a decade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Virginia’s revenues dropped 20.7 percent in May from a year earlier, the largest decline in 13 years, said Governor Terry McAuliffe on Thursday.

The decline was due mostly to lower income tax collections and helped keep total revenues for the year-to-date 1 percent behind forecasts. Virginia’s personal income tax returns are due May 1, instead of the federal filing deadline of April 15, making last month key for the state’s revenues.

“A significant amount of May’s collections are also from upper income individuals where a significant portion of their income is based on capital gains,” McAuliffe added in a statement.

Because federal taxes were set to increase at the beginning of 2013, many taxpayers sold off investments and made other moves to “accelerate” their income into the final days of 2012. That led to a bulge in states’ tax collections last year, and a swift fall in income tax collections this year.

Virginia also saw its withholding taxes drop 5.4 percent last month from May 2013 and its corporate income taxes plummet 33.2 percent, according to the governor’s office. Sales taxes, representing purchases made in April, were down 1.6 percent.

Withholding taxes make up nearly two-thirds of Virginia’s revenues. For the year through May, they were 2.5 percent ahead of the same period in 2013 but still lagged the forecast of 2.9 percent growth. Over the same period, sales taxes, about a fifth of revenues, were down 4.5 percent from a year earlier, which was slightly worse than the forecast of a 4.4 percent drop.

States across the country expected to see their income taxes this year decline from last year because of the federal tax law changes. But many, like Virginia, were surprised by the steepness of the drop, according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.