UPDATE 1-U.S. state debt issuance is "still restrained" - S&P

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. states remain tentative about issuing debt, despite the end of the recession and the need for major infrastructure improvements, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report on Wednesday.

Tax-supported debt in the 50 U.S. states rose $13 billion, or 2.8 percent, to $488 billion in fiscal 2012 from the previous year. The increase reflects a “return to more average levels,” S&P credit analyst Henry Henderson said in a statement.

Total issuance of municipal bonds for all levels of government in calendar 2012 was $366.7 billion, up 28 percent from 2011.

But that was still slightly below the 10-year average of $381.3 billion, and nearly 62 percent of issuance in 2012 was for refundings as governments took advantage of low interest rates to reduce debt service costs. That left new money issuance in 2012 at $141.2 billion, the lowest amount since at least 2004, S&P said.

With improved but still-uncertain revenue projections, rising pension costs and the implementation of federal healthcare reform, states’ debt issuance “will likely continue to be constrained in fiscal 2014,” S&P said.