TABLE-U.S. state unemployment rates in April
May 18, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. state unemployment rates in April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows seasonally
adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the
District of Columbia in April, compared with March.    	
    The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of  
Labor. The following figures are in percentage terms.   	
                            March  April
                            2012   2012
 Alabama................     7.4     7.2
 Alaska.................     7.0     6.9
 Arizona................     8.6     8.2
 Arkansas...............     7.4     7.2
 California.............    11.0    10.9
 Colorado...............     7.8     7.9
 Connecticut............     7.7     7.7
 Delaware...............     6.9     6.8
 District of Columbia...     9.8     9.5
 Florida................     9.0     8.7
 Georgia................     9.0     8.9
 Hawaii.................     6.4     6.3
 Idaho..................     7.9     7.7
 Illinois...............     8.8     8.7
 Indiana................     8.2     7.9
 Iowa...................     5.2     5.1
 Kansas.................     6.2     6.1
 Kentucky...............     8.6     8.3
 Louisiana..............     7.1     7.1
 Maine..................     7.2     7.2
 Maryland...............     6.6     6.7
 Massachusetts..........     6.5     6.3
 Michigan...............     8.5     8.3
 Minnesota..............     5.8     5.6
 Mississippi............     9.0     8.7
 Missouri...............     7.4     7.3
 Montana................     6.2     6.1
 Nebraska...............     4.0     3.9
 Nevada.................    12.0    11.7
 New Hampshire..........     5.2     5.0
 New Jersey.............     9.0     9.1
 New Mexico.............     7.2     6.9
 New York...............     8.5     8.5
 North Carolina.........     9.7     9.4
 North Dakota...........     3.0     3.0
 Ohio...................     7.5     7.4
 Oklahoma...............     5.4     5.0
 Oregon.................     8.6     8.5
 Pennsylvania...........     7.5     7.4
 Rhode Island...........    11.1    11.2
 South Carolina.........     8.9     8.8
 South Dakota...........     4.3     4.3
 Tennessee..............     7.9     7.8
 Texas..................     7.0     6.9
 Utah...................     5.8     6.0
 Vermont................     4.8     4.6
 Virginia...............     5.6     5.6
 Washington.............     8.3     8.1
 West Virginia..........     6.8     6.7
 Wisconsin..............     6.8     6.7
 Wyoming................     5.3     5.3
 Puerto Rico............    15.0    14.8

