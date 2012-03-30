FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. state unemployment rates in February
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-U.S. state unemployment rates in February

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in February, compared with January.

The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentage terms.

Jan. Feb.

2012 2012 Alabama................ 7.8 7.6 Alaska................. 7.2 7.1 Arizona................ 8.7 8.7 Arkansas............... 7.6 7.6 California............. 10.9 10.9 Colorado............... 7.8 7.8 Connecticut............ 8.0 7.8 Delaware............... 7.0 7.0 District of Columbia... 9.9 9.9 Florida................ 9.6 9.4 Georgia................ 9.2 9.1 Hawaii................. 6.5 6.4 Idaho.................. 8.1 8.0 Illinois............... 9.4 9.1 Indiana................ 8.7 8.4 Iowa................... 5.4 5.3 Kansas................. 6.1 6.1 Kentucky............... 8.8 8.7 Louisiana.............. 6.9 7.0 Maine.................. 7.0 7.1 Maryland............... 6.5 6.5 Massachusetts.......... 6.9 6.9 Michigan............... 9.0 8.8 Minnesota.............. 5.6 5.7 Mississippi............ 10.0 9.5 Missouri............... 7.5 7.4 Montana................ 6.5 6.2 Nebraska............... 4.1 4.0 Nevada................. 12.7 12.3 New Hampshire.......... 5.1 5.2 New Jersey............. 9.0 9.0 New Mexico............. 7.0 7.2 New York............... 8.3 8.5 North Carolina......... 10.2 9.9 North Dakota........... 3.2 3.1 Ohio................... 7.7 7.6 Oklahoma............... 6.1 6.0 Oregon................. 8.8 8.8 Pennsylvania........... 7.6 7.6 Rhode Island........... 10.9 11.0 South Carolina......... 9.3 9.1 South Dakota........... 4.2 4.3 Tennessee.............. 8.2 8.0 Texas.................. 7.3 7.1 Utah................... 5.7 5.7 Vermont................ 5.1 4.9 Virginia............... 5.8 5.7 Washington............. 8.4 8.2 West Virginia.......... 7.4 7.2 Wisconsin.............. 6.9 6.9 Wyoming................ 5.5 5.4 Puerto Rico............ 15.1 15.0

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.