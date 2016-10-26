Falling revenues drag down U.S. state credit quality - Conning

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The credit quality of U.S. states is dropping as a result of flagging revenue growth, even as the national economy continues to expand, according to a report due on Wednesday from global investment management firm Conning Inc.

The firm lowered its outlook on the state municipal sector to declining from stable in its bi-annual examination of states, as tax revenues turned negative, reserves fell and expenditures grew.

"The biggest driving factor is the reversal in state revenue growth that we've seen over the last six months," Managing Director Paul Mansour told Reuters.

State tax revenues fell 0.7 percent to $493.8 billion in the first six months of 2016 - the first extended decline since the Great Recession, Mansour's report said, citing U.S. Census Bureau data.

Depressed oil prices and lower corporate profits are contributing factors to the downward pressure on revenues, the report said. In the near term, revenues were down even more, by 2.5 percent during the second quarter of 2016.

The downward trajectory is a setback for a sector that had finally seemed to find some footing, after the recession prompted several years of belt tightening and austerity among many states.

In a report on Tuesday, S&P Global Ratings said state tax revenue growth remains subdued and is expected to slow in fiscal 2017. Nationally, S&P forecasts real GDP to rise by 1.5 percent in 2016 over last year.

Spending is also weighing on state budgets. Expenditures have risen for six straight years, Conning said, driven by Medicaid, pension contributions and personnel costs.

Political gridlock and weakening reserves are also clouding state fiscal outlooks. Pressure persists in energy-producing states, including Kentucky and West Virginia, while Alaska and North Dakota plan to make large reserve drawdowns, Mansour said.

Some states have improved, however. Michigan has kept costs under control and been aided by the recovery of the auto industry, while New Hampshire had the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 2.9 percent in September. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Daniel Bases and Dan Grebler)