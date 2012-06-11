US public pension funding dips on market volatility

June 11 (Reuters) - The funded level of U.S. public pensions has dipped slightly along with returns on their investments, according to a survey released on Monday.

The National Conference of Public Employee Retirement Systems study found that public pensions on average have funding ratios of 74.9 percent, down from 76.1 percent in 2011. The ratio measures a pension fund’s total assets against the stated benefits it must cover for retirees.

It noted that Fitch Ratings considers a pension adequately funded at 70 percent or above. Others consider a pension plan healthy when the ratios of funding to expenses is 80 percent or more.

“The most significant reason for this decline was market volatility,” according to the group, which surveyed 147 public pensions in April and May, focusing mostly on local funds. Pension funds in the survey covered more than 7.5 million active and retired public employees.

The slight drop could add to the swell of criticism of public employee compensation sweeping across the country, a trend highlighted by Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s recent victory over a move to recall him after he reduced many employees’ benefits.

Public pensions are short about $660 billion, according to the Pew Center on the States, and taxpayers and voters are worried that governments will pull money from other areas, such as education, to make up for the gap. In many places retirement benefits are constitutionally protected.

According to Pew, in fiscal 2009, the last year for which data is available, more than half the states, 31, were below the 80 percent funding ratio. New York stands out for having a ratio of 101 percent.

Investments provide the lion’s share of public retirement systems’ revenues, about 73 percent, according to NCPERS, the largest trade association for public sector pension funds. Employer contributions, mostly taxpayer dollars, provide 17 percent of income, and employee contributions 10 percent.

Returns on the investments have been at the center of many debates during the last few years over how pension funds are structured. If returns fall below target, the governments must pitch in extra money to meet obligations.

Recently, conservative economists and some politicians have said that the pension systems will not enjoy the bounties of the pre-recession markets again and should assume a 4 percent rate of return on their investments.

The systems prefer using assumptions closer in line with historical averages, about 8 percent annually. NCPERS found that the average investment assumption is 7.7 percent, the same as last year.

California’s major retirement system, Calpers, recently made international headlines when it lowered its assumed rate of return to 7.5 percent.

NCPERS found that over one year, systems had investment returns of 12.5 percent. In 2011 their one-year returns were a percentage point higher at 13.5 percent.

The recession hit public pensions hard, with investment values plunging just as a revenue collapse made it harder for states to make contributions. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the stocks, bonds and other investments held by pension systems had losses totaling $692.5 billion over 2008 and 2009.

But the effects of those hardscrabble years are beginning to dissipate. NCPERS found that public pensions had average annual investment returns of 4.4 percent over three years and 8.7 percent returns over 20 years.

A report from Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service released last month found that for the year ended March 31 median returns were 4.07 percent and over three years were 16.05 percent.

Chasing the higher returns, public pensions have turned to more sophisticated investments.

Nearly 10 percent of their investments were allocated to private equity, hedge funds and other so-called alternative investment. “In the next two years, funds plan to reduce domestic equity slightly to increase allocations to private equity/hedge funds, commodities and other investments,” NCPERS found.

This year, funds reported that 36 percent of their investments were allocated to domestic equity, down from 39 percent last year, and international equity took up 17 percent of their investments, the same as last year.