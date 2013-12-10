FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. state tax revenue growth likely peaked in Q2 -study
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. state tax revenue growth likely peaked in Q2 -study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. states’ tax revenue growth probably peaked earlier this year as preliminary figures for the second half of 2013 have softened significantly, a study released on Monday said.

State tax revenues rose 9 percent in the second quarter from a year before, according to the latest State Revenue Report from the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government.

Early third-quarter figures from 47 states, however, suggested that revenue gains have slowed to 6.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the Albany, New York-based group, the public policy research arm of the State University of New York. Personal income tax collections grew by 5.3 percent and sales tax collections increased by 5.6 percent.

Gains in the first half of the year were led by Western states, with the Far West notching a second-quarter revenue gain of 14.9 percent, the report said. Much of that was attributed to California’s increase of 21.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.