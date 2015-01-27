U.S. state lawmakers slam attempt at online sales tax law

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. states for years have asked Congress for federal legislation easing the way for them to collect sales taxes on Internet purchases, but now that a bill has been drafted, state lawmakers are putting up resistance.

The National Conference of State Legislatures on Tuesday released a letter it sent to House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Monday that depicted a proposed online sales tax bill as an unconstitutional attack on states’ rights.

A draft of the bill by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte “not only imposes new taxes on consumers in non-sales tax states, it raises taxes on consumers who purchase products from higher sales tax states,” wrote the group, which represents state lawmakers from across the country.

“We also believe it tramples upon the 10th Amendment as it pre-empts state sovereignty to levy taxes on its own residents, establishes a new sub-national entity to govern the collection of remote sales taxes, and codifies for the first time, ‘taxation without representation,'” it wrote, referring to American colonialists’ battle cry in the Revolutionary War.

Currently, because of a 1992 Supreme Court decision, most states do not collect sales taxes from on-line purchases. Those state governments say they forego crucial revenue. Meanwhile, local retailers who must charge their customers sales taxes contend they are at a disadvantage.

Some states in recent years have entered a compact to streamline sales tax collection. But they have also pressed Congress to approve a unified approach under which they could levy a tax based on a buyer’s location. For example, a consumer in California buying an item from a website based in Maine would pay the California sales tax.

But the draft of the “Online Sales Simplification Act of 2015” Goodlatte shared with House members in early January would base the levy on the seller’s location, according to a version the NCSL provided Reuters. Sellers with outposts in multiple states would collect the tax for the state where they have the largest presence. The legislation also creates a commission to oversee the distribution of the collections.

“Consumers will be forced to pay the sales tax rates decided by lawmakers in other states and jurisdictions. No longer would citizens have a say in the taxes they pay,” the NCSL said in the letter.

Goodlatte’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the letter.