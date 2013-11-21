U.S. states likely spent more in fiscal 2013 as revenues rose

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Spending by U.S. states likely grew 4.7 percent in the last fiscal year as tax revenues soared and federal funding increased mildly, according to a report released by the National Association of State Budget Officers on Thursday.

“The continued growth in general fund spending is directly related to general fund revenues continuing to rise,” the group said. “It is estimated that in fiscal 2013 state general fund revenues increased 5.4 percent, with sales, personal income, corporate income, gaming, and other taxes and fees all experiencing gains.”

The rise in fiscal 2013, which for most states ended on June 30, comes after states pulled back so sharply in fiscal 2012 that NASBO registered the first decline in total state spending in a quarter of a century. That year tax revenues were largely stagnant and the large funding infusion from the 2009 federal economic stimulus plan had ended.

Because tax cuts passed under former President George W. Bush were set to expire at the end of 2012, many taxpayers sold investments or made other financial moves in the waning days of last year to avoid potentially steep tax bills in 2013. In addition, some companies made special dividend payments to investors, while some employers may have accelerated bonus payments to executives.

This burst of income buoyed states, which often pattern their tax codes after the federal government‘s, with total state revenues reaching a record $843.40 billion in fiscal 2013, according to the U.S. Census.

In fiscal 2013, spending on Medicaid health insurance for the poor, which is set to enroll more people under Obamacare, likely increased by 7.6 percent total, NASBO found. State funds for the program grew an estimated 8 percent and federal funds likely rose by 7.2 percent.

In the last five years, spending demands on states have shifted dramatically. As Medicaid has gone from taking up 20.5 percent of total state spending in fiscal 2008 to 24.5 percent in fiscal 2013, schools have shrunk from commanding 22 percent of total state spending in fiscal 2008 to an estimated 20 percent in fiscal 2013.

State spending on transportation and capital works - projects typically financed with municipal bonds - grew both in fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013, according to NASBO. Transportation spending likely increased 6.1 percent, with state funding for the projects rising 3.8 percent. But NASBO said the increase “is concentrated in a small number of states.”

Total state spending on capital projects increased by an estimated 5.5 percent in fiscal 2013, after rising 2.4 percent in fiscal 2012.

In two months most governors will unveil budget proposals for their states amid great uncertainty. Already in fiscal 2014, they have contended with federal funding cuts and caps from automatic reductions known as “sequestration” that began in March, and states say the current congressional budget negotiations on tax reform and on avoiding a federal shutdown in January could also affect them.

“Although in many ways state fiscal conditions have stabilized in fiscal 2013, states remain concerned about both the short and long-term outlook due to the slow pace of economic growth, the uncertainty of federal fund levels, questions regarding the future performance of state revenue, and increased spending demands,” NASBO reported.