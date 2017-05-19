FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. states' personal income tax revenue lower in April
May 19, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 3 months ago

TABLE-U.S. states' personal income tax revenue lower in April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. states' personal income tax revenue,
which has swung wildly in recent years, fell in April by an
average of 6.6 percent for the 27 states for which Reuters has
data.
    The following is a state-by-state breakdown of April PIT
collections from 2017 and 2016 (all $ figures in mlns):

 STATE           APRIL 2017  APRIL 2016  NET CHG    PCT CHG
 ALABAMA         $370        $432.6      -$62.5     -14.4
 ARKANSAS        $522        $505.3      +$16.7     +3.3
 CALIFORNIA      $12,760     $13,401     -$640.6    -4.8
 CONNECTICUT     $1,596      $1,827      -$231      -12.6
 GEORGIA         $1,13       $1,08       +$48.8     +4.5
 HAWAII          $140        $129        +$11       +8.5
 IDAHO           $364        $358        +$6.3      +1.8
 ILLINOIS        $1,971      $1,872      +$99       +5.3
 INDIANA         $831.7      $860.5      -$32.8     -3.4
 IOWA            $465.7      $348.7      +$117      +33.6
 KANSAS          $319.5      $283        +$36.6     +12.95
 LOUISIANA       $183.1      $43.8       +$139.4    +318.3
 MASSACHUSETTS   $2,070      $2,196      -$126      -5.7
 MINNESOTA       $1,689      $1,788      -$99       -5.5
 MISSOURI        $1,045      $1,085      -$39.1     -3.61
 MONTANA         $188.5      $209.9      -$21.4     -10.2
 NEBRASKA        $249        $286.6      -$37.6     -13.1
 NEW YORK        $5,000.18   $6.3837     -$1,382    -21.6
 NORTH           $1,215      $1,717      -$501.6    -29.2
   CAROLINA                                         
 OHIO            $782        $717        +$64.56    +9
 OKLAHOMA        $316        $317.9      -$1.9      -0.6
 OREGON          $584.7      $332.1      +$252.6    +76.1
 PENNSYLVANIA    $1,847      $1,878      -$31       -1.7
 RHODE           $163.6      $184.3      -$20.7     -11.2
   ISLAND                                           
 UTAH            $725.1      $705.2      +$19.8     +2.8
 VIRGINIA        $1,124      $1,222      -$98       -8
 WEST            $269.1      $287.7      -$18.5     -6.4
   VIRGINIA                                         
                                                    
  Source: State revenue reports

 (Reporting By Karen Pierog, Hilary Russ, and Robin Respaut;
Editing by Daniel Bases and David Gregorio)

